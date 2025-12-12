US Army seeks sources for GNSS-denied optical tracking

Army Spc. Kevin Jiminez operates the Dronebuster during counter-unmanned aerial systems training near Pabrade, Lithuania, on June 23, 2023. (Photo: courtesy of the U.S. DOD)

The U.S. Army is starting market research for possible sources of an optical tracking solution for its test ranges to use in GNSS-denied environments.

The Army Contracting Command – Orlando issued a Sources Sought Notice Dec. 11 on behalf of the Test Resource Management Center Test and Evaluation/Science and Technology (T&E/S&T) Program.

The Army wants to identify potential sources in the market having the interest, skills and ability to complete a thorough technology study and trade space analysis related to the viability of Time-Space-Position Optical Tracking (T-SPOT) for use on test ranges. The technology would be used as a time-space-position information (TSPI) truth sensor in GNSS-denied environments.

Required capabilities

The primary objective of a T-SPOT prototype effort would be to develop the system architecture, concept of operations, and comprehensive trade space analysis based on the results of modeling and simulation of the future-state system. The intent of the effort would not be to deliver the fieldable system itself but rather to answer whether/how such a system would achieve its performance goals.

A future T-SPOT system should

achieve 3D TSPI accuracy comparable to the accuracy of real-time kinematic positioning (RTK) GNSS navigation systems.

be generated in a near-continuous manner, notionally at an update rate comparable to GNSS navigation systems.

achieve full performance during daylight and in good visibility conditions, with the goal of operating at day and at night and in all-weather conditions.

support temporary and modular integration with airborne systems being tested, operating at altitudes typical for the operation of U.S. Air Force cargo and single-engine training aircraft, with the goal of supporting aircraft closer to or on the ground.

minimize its size, weight and power (SWaP) budget for integration with crewed aircraft, with the goal of supporting integration with small uncrewed aerial systems.

In addition to the sensor hardware hosted on the SUT, a future T-SPOT system should rely on terrestrial features solely comprised of passive landmarks (no active emissions; no required power). The system may employ synthetic landmarks (e.g., purposely installed fiducials) and/or pre-existing landmarks (of either natural or human origin). While the system must operate independently of GNSS, GNSS may be used pre- and post-test (i.e., for landmark surveying).

More details are on the announcement page. The deadline for responses is Jan. 30.