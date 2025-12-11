Skip to content

SatLab launches SL8 laser RTK receiver

SatLab Geosolutions has launched a new GNSS receiver, the SL8. The SatLab SL8 Laser RTK combines dual cameras, GNSS, an inertial measurement unit (IMU) and visible laser technology to make surveying faster and easier.

With non-contact measurement, image-assisted targeting, CAD live-view stakeout, and a built-in LoRa radio. It ensures smooth, reliable work even in complex or GNSS-limited environments, SatLab said.

The SL8 achieves 2 cm accuracy within 10 meters and enables efficient data collection across bridges, tunnels, riverbanks, and other sites where traditional GNSS methods are restricted.

It features image-assisted targeting through SatSurv software, displaying laser points directly on real-time images for quick and precise aiming. Its automotive-grade IMU requires no manual calibration or initialization and enhances measurement accuracy by up to 40% in GNSS-challenged areas.

A built-in multi-protocol LoRa transceiver provides stable transmission beyond 15 km and compatibility with multiple RTK brands. The integrated CAD and visual stakeout functions combine live imagery with CAD data, allowing users to visualize target points on site and increase layout efficiency by up to 50%.

Download a brochure.

