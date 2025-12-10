Moldova’s positioning system now uses Galileo

Listen to this content 0:00 0:00 Your browser does not support the audio element.

The MOLDPOS National Positioning System in Moldova has been integrated into the European Position Determination System (EUPOS), a pan-European GNSS augmentation service.

The MOLDPOS navigational system uses both GPS and GLONASS, and now Galileo has been added, according to Anatol Ghilas, director of the Agency of Land Relations and Cadastre (ALRC) of Moldova. Ghilas said the question of integration with the European system of Galileo was often discussed, and is a step forward in promoting the positioning technology.

Creation of MOLDPOS was gradual. First, sites for placement of MOLDPOS stations were selected, then the stations were installed. Once installations were in place, the system was tested and launched. Now it is integrated into EUPOS.

Moldova had been a member of the European Position Determination System since 2008.

According to Norwegian Ambassador to Moldova Øystein Hovdkinn, Moldova and Norway are situated in opposite parts of Europe, but it did not impede establishing friendly relations. Norway provided financial aid to build MOLDPOS.

Hovdkinn said that the Government of Norway supports the program of reforms in Moldova. The project’s goal is to promote Moldova’s development as a modern country and to promote its integration in Europe.

According to Gheorghe Duca, president of the Moldovan Academy of Sciences, implementation of MOLDPOS will have a positive influence upon the country’s social, economic and scientific sectors.

“A digital map is necessary for preventing floods, for rehabilitating roads, in agriculture and in science,” Duca said, adding that Moldova is the first country on the border with the European Union that will have digital maps, expected to be available in 10 months.