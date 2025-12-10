Skip to content

Moldova’s positioning system now uses Galileo

By Tracy CozzensPublished
Comment Icon Share
Moldova MOLDPOS stations are depicted in red. (Image: MOLDPOS)
Moldova MOLDPOS stations are depicted in red. (Image: MOLDPOS)

Listen to this content

0:00 0:00

The MOLDPOS National Positioning System in Moldova has been integrated into the European Position Determination System (EUPOS),  a pan-European GNSS augmentation service.

The MOLDPOS navigational system uses both GPS and GLONASS, and now Galileo has been added, according to Anatol Ghilas, director of the Agency of Land Relations and Cadastre (ALRC) of Moldova. Ghilas said the question of integration with the European system of Galileo was often discussed, and is a step forward in promoting the positioning technology.

Creation of MOLDPOS was gradual. First, sites for placement of MOLDPOS stations were selected, then the stations were installed. Once installations were in place, the system was tested and launched. Now it is integrated into EUPOS.

Moldova had been a member of the European Position Determination System since 2008.

According to Norwegian Ambassador to Moldova Øystein Hovdkinn, Moldova and Norway are situated in opposite parts of Europe, but it did not impede establishing friendly relations. Norway provided financial aid to build MOLDPOS.

Hovdkinn said that the Government of Norway supports the program of reforms in Moldova. The project’s goal is to promote Moldova’s development as a modern country and to promote its integration in Europe.

According to Gheorghe Duca, president of the Moldovan Academy of Sciences, implementation of MOLDPOS will have a positive influence upon the country’s social, economic and scientific sectors.

“A digital map is necessary for preventing floods, for rehabilitating roads, in agriculture and in science,” Duca said, adding that Moldova is the first country on the border with the European Union that will have digital maps, expected to be available in 10 months.

Join the Discussion

You May Also Like

The research vessel was equipped with a GNSS interference detector. (Photo: GPSPATRON)
New GNSS interference report released
Photo released by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram
GLONASS receiver factory targeted by Ukraine
Image: Traitov / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Getty Images
GPS Editorial Advisory Board: Expert takes on GNSS protection
A train speeds away from London. (Photo: mammuth/iStock / Getty Images Plus/Getty Images)
UK identifies issues in addressing PNT resilience
Army Spc. Kevin Jiminez operates the Dronebuster during counter-unmanned aerial systems training near Pabrade, Lithuania, on June 23, 2023. (Photo: courtesy of the U.S. DOD)
US Army seeks sources for GNSS-denied optical tracking
Image: NextNav
NextNav to begin operating 5G-powered PNT network
Photo: NextNav
Opinion: The truth about NextNav’s 5G-powered 3D PNT
SpacePNT Gen2 qualification: from top left to bottom right: vibrations, shocks, thermal vacuum, EMC (Photo: SpacePNT)
SpacePNT completes qualification testing for second-gen spaceborne GNSS receiver
Photo: UK govermemt
UK Working Group discusses next steps to protect PNT
Photo: Tern
Tern IDPS selected to accelerate autonomous satellite-free positioning
Photo: RistoArnaudov / E+ / Getty Images
UK announces £155M investment in Timing Centre, eLoran, GNSS warning system
Photo:
VIAVI wins US DOT award to advance complementary PNT for critical infrastructure
SandboxAQ, Defense Innovation Unit advance quantum navigation for GPS-denied operations
Signature of the MoU between NSSTC and Thales Alenia Space. From left to right: David Philipona, Vice President Navigation Domain France at Thales Alenia Space and Ali Al Shehhi, Director of NSSTC. (Photo: Thales Alenia Space)
UAE Space Center, Thales Alenia Space partner on LEO-PNT navigation system
Signal analysis from the Z-Wave Alliance Unplugfest event in Carlsbad, California, on Oct. 28, 2025, shows the current real-world noise floor and peak Part 15 signal power in a typical suburban environment. Analysis from Pericle Communications estimates Part 15 signal strength would need to be at least 538 times and up to 741 million times greater to achieve equivalent link reliability if NextNav’s proposed high-power downlink band is approved. (Photo: Z-Wave)
The U.S. needs GPS backup and IoT resilience
Signal analysis from the Z-Wave Alliance Unplugfest event in Carlsbad, California, on Oct. 28, 2025, shows the current real-world noise floor and peak Part 15 signal power in a typical suburban environment. Analysis from Pericle Communications estimates Part 15 signal strength would need to be at least 538 times and up to 741 million times greater to achieve equivalent link reliability if NextNav’s proposed high-power downlink band is approved. (Photo: Z-Wave)
Opinion: The U.S. needs GPS backup and IoT resilience

If you enjoyed this article, subscribe to GPS World to receive more articles just like it.

Subscribe to GPS World