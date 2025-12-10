Aurora Navigation introduces mobile visual RTK system

Listen to this content 0:00 0:00 Your browser does not support the audio element.

The small, light RTK receiver integrates the Anypos App and LoRa radio for high-precision surveying, photo surveys and 3D modeling.

Image: Aurora Navigation

Aurora Navigation has launched the Astra1 Mobile Visual RTK, a professional-grade GNSS receiver engineered to redefine high-precision mobile data acquisition.

The Astra1 is an ultra-compact (60g) solution designed to deliver reliable, centimeter-level positioning and advanced 3D mapping capabilities through seamless integration with a smartphone and the proprietary Anypos App.

The Astra1 Mobile Visual RTK is built to meet the demand for highly portable, yet exceptionally reliable, high-precision tools that simplify complex field operations.

Full Field Functionality. Users can perform standard surveying tasks, stakeout and RAW data capture directly from their mobile device.

Photo Survey. The system enables high-accuracy measurement of inaccessible or remote points, providing typical accuracy under 4 cm and significantly enhancing operator safety and efficiency.

Georeferenced 3D Scanning. Astra1 allows users to capture photos with precise RTK coordinates, enabling the creation of accurate 3D models for detailed construction verification and digital twinning applications.

Key Functional Features and Reliability:

Unmatched 60 grams and matchbox size

1408 channels, multiple frequencies

900MHz LoRa radio, compatible with Aurora Nav G1000 geodetic receiver

Accuracy: RTK 8mm+1PPM Horizontally, 15mm+1PPM Vertically, Photo survey <4 cm (2-15 m distance)

AI-enhanced reliability

IP67-rated

Mobile Visual Survey Workflow via the Anypos App, transforming a standard smartphone into a comprehensive high-precision data collector.

Image: Aurora Navigation

Industry applications and vision

Astra1 is a suitable and useful tool for professionals across multiple sectors:

Surveying & Engineering. Streamlines field stakeout and topographic data collection with minimal equipment.

UAV & Robotics. Serves as a lightweight PNT solution for GCP collection or base station for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and robotic platforms.

BIM/Digital Twin. Provides the foundational high-accuracy data required for complex 3D modeling projects.

“We designed Astra1 to address the fundamental need for portability, safety, speed, reliability and simplicity in professional geospatial data collection,” said Zhitao Lyu, founder and CEO, Aurora Navigation. “By focusing on superior performance in tough environments and integrating our Anypos App for a seamless visual workflow, we are delivering a tool that significantly boosts efficiency and safety, and provides survey-grade confidence to every user.”

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Aurora Navigation is focused on developing and delivering innovative GNSS solutions. The company is committed to advancing the efficiency and reliability of geospatial data collection through its unique blend of compact hardware design and advanced positioning algorithms.